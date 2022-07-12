(CBS DETROIT) – The Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $8.6 million to improve its infrastructure.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Grand Rapids on Monday, July 11, to make the announcement.
The money will go towards a terminal gate expansion project, installing more accessible passenger boarding bridges, and improving the airport’s energy efficiency.
According to Buttigieg, the improvements will help support jobs and improve transportation for those traveling through the airport.
“As we’re emerging from the most recent stages of the pandemic, people are returning to the air to see their loved ones and it’s great news,” said Buttigieg. “We’re also seeing how airlines have struggled to meet that demand.”
This announcement comes as airline travel is a nightmare.
Right now, many airlines are short-staffed, which causes thousands of delays and cancellations.
