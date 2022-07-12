(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after video footage captured a fatal shooting that happened on a Detroit sidewalk in broad daylight.
The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on July 11 in the 19300 block of W. Warren.
🟢FATAL SHOOTING🟢
Where: 19300 block of W. Warren
When: 7/11 around 2:40PM
We're looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting caught on Project Green Light cameras. A man in his 40s was killed. Anyone with info is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/AqM2XPlEjr
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 11, 2022
Police are looking for the suspect after the fatal shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras.
According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was killed.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
