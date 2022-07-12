  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:40-year-old victim, detroit, fatal shooting, W. Warren

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after video footage captured a fatal shooting that happened on a Detroit sidewalk in broad daylight.

The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on July 11 in the 19300 block of W. Warren.

READ MORE: Detroit Cash Bail Reforms To Strike At Racial Inequality

Police are looking for the suspect after the fatal shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras.

READ MORE: Warren Man Faces Five Felonies In Connection To Sex Trafficking A Minor

According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was killed.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.

MORE NEWS: Former Michigan And Lions Coach Gary Moeller Dies At 81

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.