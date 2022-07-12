  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:attempted vehicle theft, detroit police, Gas Station Shooting, Non-Fatal Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information after a man was shot while attempting to steal a vehicle outside of a gas station in Detroit.

Suspects wanted in connection to shot fired outside of a gas station in Detroit. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

READ MORE: Detroit Cash Bail Reforms To Strike At Racial Inequality

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 5, at about 4:05 a.m., in the parking lot of a gas station located in the 19300 block of W. Seven Mile Road.

Police say a 20-year-old man attempted to steal another man’s blue older model Chevy HR parked at the gas station. The vehicle owner then shot at the 20-year-old man several times, striking him.

Then the man, and another suspect, forced the victim out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

READ MORE: Warren Man Faces Five Felonies In Connection To Sex Trafficking A Minor

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police describe the first suspect (the one who fired the shots) as a man in his 30s, 5’7, 220 lbs., with short hair and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a white T-shirt, and black Nike shorts.

In addition to this, the second suspect is described as a man in his 30’s, 5’9, 170 lbs., short hair, mustache, and a beard. He was last seen
wearing wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt black pants, and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE NEWS: Former Michigan And Lions Coach Gary Moeller Dies At 81

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.