By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Detroit Police Department, funeral, Officer Loren Courts, public viewing

(CBS DETROIT) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was fatally shot while responding to reports of a man firing a weapon.

Police say Courts, 40, was a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department when he was shot and killed after being “ambushed” by the gunman while on duty.

According to police, 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, the gunman, was shot and killed by another officer at the scene.

Public viewing is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, July 17 from 3 to 9 p.m.

A funeral service is set for Monday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m.

All of these arrangements will take place at Greater Grace Temple, located at 23500 W. 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.