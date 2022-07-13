  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:cash reward, crime stoppers, detroit, Kevin Batiste

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest as police search for a suspect who killed a 28-year-old father of three in Detroit.

Kevin Batiste was murdered on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, on the city’s northwest side.

Officials say the incident happened at about 1:37 a.m. in the 17000 block of Plymouth Road near Longacre Street.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.