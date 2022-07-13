  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Dearborn, Dearborn Police Department, ducklings

(CBS DETROIT) – Dearborn police officers helped rescue ducklings from a sewer drain and here are some of the pictures they shared.

Dearborn police officers helped rescue ducklings from a sewer. | Credit: Dearborn Police Department

On Tuesday, July 12 the Dearborn Police Department says they were called to Newman Street when an employee at Periodontic & Implantology Associates reported that they heard ducklings quacking in a nearby sewer.

Officers responded to the call and were able to rescue four of the ducklings when they arrived at the scene.

Ducklings rescued from sewer by Dearborn police officers | Credit: Dearborn Police Department

In addition to this, animal control officers responded and helped rescue the fifth duckling.

The ducklings were then returned to water.

