(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a six-week closure is necessary to rebuild ramps in Canton Township as part of the Revive I-275 project.

The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 18, with the southbound I-275 ramp to M-153 (Ford Road) closing until late August. MDOT officials say the detour is southbound I-275 to eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue), then northbound I-275 to M-153.

A week later, on July 25, the eastbound Ford Road ramp to I-275 will close. That closure will also be in place until late August.

According to MDOT officials, the detour for the Ford Road ramp is eastbound M-153 to northbound I-275, then westbound Ann Arbor Road to southbound I-275.

Before this closure was announced, MDOT officials had already closed the westbound M-153 ramp to southbound I-275.

Here are some reminders from MDOT about different closures currently in place:

For more information on the work being done as part of the $270 million Revive I-275 project, visit here.

