(CBS DETROIT) — Amazon is donating more than $300,000 and gear to support Detroit youth sports organizations.
The company is supporting 14 youth sports nonprofits that help local children such as giving them access to new equipment, providing safe spaces, supporting those with disabilities, and offering tutoring and learning plans that go beyond sports.
Amazon has invested more than $6 billion in Michigan since 2010.
