(CBS DETROIT) — A vigil will be held Friday in honor of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was shot and killed last week while on duty.
The vigil is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at DPD's Second Precinct, 13530 Lesure Street.
Police were responding to a call on July 6 on Detroit’s west side when Courts, a five-year veteran, and his partner Officer Amanda Hudgens were “ambushed” by the gunman.
The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, was also killed in the shooting. A 26-year-old man was charged Sunday with buying a firearm that was used by Davis.
“We were robbed of one of our heroes,” Police Chief James White said last week, adding that Courts was a husband and father of two children.
His father recently retired from the department.
A funeral service is set at11:30 a.m. for Monday, July 18.
Public viewing is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and from 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.
