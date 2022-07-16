(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department stopped speeders and careless drivers on Wednesday during the Motor City Wolfpack initiative.
MSP released stats from the program:
- Total stops: 130
- Total tickets: 108
- Speed tickets: 96
- Other tickets: 12
- Arrests: 6
- Verbal warnings: 45
- Fled from stop: 1
Additionally, police say the maximum speed stopped during enforcement was 101 mph, with the minimum speed recorded was 86 mph.
