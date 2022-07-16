  • WKBD-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department stopped speeders and careless drivers on Wednesday during the Motor City Wolfpack initiative.

MSP released stats from the program:

  • Total stops: 130
  • Total tickets: 108
  • Speed tickets: 96
  • Other tickets: 12
  • Arrests: 6
  • Verbal warnings: 45
  • Fled from stop: 1
Additionally, police say the maximum speed stopped during enforcement was 101 mph, with the minimum speed recorded was 86 mph.

