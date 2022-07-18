  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Lake Erie, monroe county, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Water Rescue

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat overturned early Sunday morning in Lake Erie.

The Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call at about 3:30 a.m. on July 17 regarding a capsized vessel, according to a press release. Two people, including the caller, were reported to be in the water, about three miles off Monroe.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office activated its Marine Unit, while the Coast Guard area fire departments responded to the location. The two people were rescued at about 4:13 a.m. and brought to Bolles Harbor in Monroe Township.

Neither person was wearing a life jacket, according to the Coast Guard.

The sheriff’s office Marine Unit is working with area towboats to recover the boat. The Coast Guard has put out a safety broadcast regarding the submerged vessel.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.