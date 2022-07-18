(CBS DETROIT) – Ann Arbor has ranked as the most educated city in the United States, according to a study done by WalletHub.
WalletHub researchers compared 150 cities with the largest metropolitan areas across 11 different metrics to determine which cities were the most educated and which were the least.
Some metrics researchers used include the number of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher, the quality of the public school system in that area, and the gender education gap.
The city of Ann Arbor ranked No. 1 as the most educated city and Visalia, California, ranked No. 150, as the least educated city.
Ann Arbor ranked No. 1 in multiple metrics, including the percentage of high school diploma holders and the percentage of associate degree holders or college-experienced adults.
Here are the other places in Michigan that also ranked on the list:
- Lansing-East Lansing at No. 30
- Grand Rapids-Kentwood at No. 64
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn at No. 74
- Flint at No. 127
To find out more information about how these cities were ranked, view the whole WalletHub study here.
