RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A man is charged in connection with the shooting death of his wife last week in Ray Township.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with felony murder, assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and felonious assault.

He was arraigned on Friday in 42-1 District Court.

A 36-year-old man involved in the shooting was released pending further investigation.

Authorities say on July 12, Mollicone and his wife, Kimberly, 49, arrived at the man’s home on North Avenue in Ray Township. The man was outside cooking on a grill when an argument between him and Mollicone allegedly escalated, resulting in a shootout.

The man was struck in the leg and then chased by Mollicone. He ran into his home and retrieved a second gun, authorities say.

Authorities say Matthew and Kimberly Mollicone went back to their car and began backing out of the driveway as the men continued firing shots.

Kimberly was struck near the neck and died from her injuries, authorities say.

“The entire incident lasted less than two minutes all while several family members of male were trapped inside the home out of fear,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Authorities say more than 30 shell casings were found at the scene and three weapons were recovered during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says accusations of infidelity are believed to be the cause of the argument.

