(CNN/CBS DETROIT) – The Gonzaga and Michigan State men’s basketball teams are set to face off on top of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The ship will be at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, just across the bay from San Diego.

ESPN says the game will be shown in prime time on Veterans Day Nov. 11 as part of its Armed Forces Classic.

This will be the first game on an active aircraft carrier since 2012.

MSU officials say this is the second time the team is playing on an aircraft carrier.

The team faced North Carolina in 2011 on the USS Carl Vinson, which was also in the San Diego harbor.

“When we played a game on the deck of an aircraft carrier just over 10 years ago to help honor Veteran’s Day, we thought it might be a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience,” MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said. “I know our team, our players, our coaches and staff and Michigan State Athletics is very excited about getting the opportunity to play a tremendous program like Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln and honoring all of those who serve in our military. This game is big for our program, for Michigan State University, and for the Big Ten Conference.”

In addition to this, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama sat courtside for the game in 2011.

This is part of the Armed Forces Classic, which is part of ESPN’s America’s Heroes: Salute to Veterans program, which dedicates a week each year of multiplatform programming for Veterans Day.

