(CBS DETROIT) – If you want to get into the recreational pot business in Detroit now’s the time.

A new ordinance is making it easier for detroiters to apply online for a license.

Attorney Barton Morris from the Cannabis Legal Group says the process has been a struggle.

“The last ordinance that was shot down in federal court and now this one, this new one, they don’t guarantee any recreational licenses for medical marijuana provisioning centers,” Morris said.

The city has medical marijuana centers but not recreational ones, unlike nearby cities.

“The medical licenses and the medical provisioning centers are simply not nearly as profitable as they used to be because of the neighboring jurisdictions and their adoption in permitting of recreational facilities,” Morris explained.

Detroit has plans for 40 recreational dispensaries, 10 micro-businesses and 10 consumption lounges.

“You have to be 1,000 feet away from a church, a school, a park and liquor establishments,” Morris said.

“There’s only a certain number of properties that are available for a retail license.”

The application window runs through the month of August.