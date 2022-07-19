(CBS DETROIT) – A 36-year-old man who was hired to babysit a 5-year-old boy in Macomb County has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Baum, of Southfield, was arraigned in the 41-A District Court of Shelby Township on July 18.
On Saturday, July 16, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in Macomb County. When they arrived, a man and a woman reported that their 5-year-old son had been sexually assaulted by a babysitter that they hired through Care.com.
The 5-year-old boy and an older sibling disclosed the assault to the parents, and they contacted the police immediately.
Baum's profile on Care.com said he had 10 years of experience, although police say it is unknown how long Care.com has employed him.
In addition to this, police say he had babysat for this family one time before the incident.
Officials say they are unsure how many jobs Baum has taken through Care.com or another service.
Baum was arrested by Southfield police and lodged at the Macomb County Jail.
He was given a $150,000 cash/surety bond and was also ordered to wear a tether upon release, and his probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 1.
