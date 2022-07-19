(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that I-94 in Detroit will be closed for seven days as crews move the Second Avenue bridge.
The move will require I-94 to be closed in both directions between I-75 and M-10.READ MORE: Macomb County Man Accused Of Stealing Rep. Tyrone Carter's Identity, Opening Car Insurance Policies
The closure will begin July 22, at 4 a.m. on Friday, July 25 and MDOT officials say, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to southbound M-10, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94, while westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.
At 1 a.m. on July 22, all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th Street to Chrysler Drive while all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliott Street to Trumbull Avenue.READ MORE: City Begins $6M Remake Of Roosevelt Park In Detroit's Corktown
Crews say the freeway and ramps should reopen at 4 a.m. Friday, July 29.
All work is weather permitting.
The Second Avenue bridge was built in 1954 and it has never been replaced.MORE NEWS: Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin Arrested In Abortion Rights Protest In Front Of US Supreme Court
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.