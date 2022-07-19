Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Former Detroit Lions great and NFL All-Pro Herman Moore appeared with Kare Mobile’s Dr. Kwane Watson and BMBFA’s Wilma Taylor-Costen on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about improving the health and well-being of Detroiters on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 a.m. Sunday on CBS 62.

Moore, a success serial entrepreneur, was tapped by Johnson & Johnson to assist with its Health Equity Innovation Challenge which was put together to fund businesses that have a health equity component – as more than 180 entrepreneurs from Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Los Angeles applied. Herman served as a judge from Detroit.

He talked about the challenge with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host.

Detroit’s communities of color faced severe health inequities. But the last two and half years have put an even brighter spotlight on these disparities and unmet health needs.

Wilma Taylor-Costen of Black Mothers’ Breastfeeding Association (BMBFA), was one of the recipients of the J & J Challenge grants and talked about the organization is combating racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality and, in turn, improving birth and maternal health outcomes for Black families with its innovative digital tool, the BMBFA B’Right Hub. The Challenge funds will allow BMBFA to expand the reach and scope of its interactive app and web-based tool with a focus on five categories: breastfeeding, prenatal care, postpartum care, immunizations and well-baby visits.

Kare Mobile’s Dr. Kwane Watson was another recipient of the Challenge grant and talked how he offer one-chair, mobile dentistry vans that expand access to quality oral care for under- and uninsured communities while simultaneously empowering young dentists to pursue cost-effective practice ownership through a franchise business model. Kare has two vans in Detroit with J & J Funds helping to underwrite the cost.

Then the roundtable of Peter Bhatia, Editor and Vice President of Detroit Free Press, Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network and Maureen Donohue Krauss of Detroit Regional Partnership appear with Cain to talk about the competitiveness of Michigan vs. other states when it comes to luring big ticket projects and manufacturing plants.

They also discussed fallout of the Roe V. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court and Michigan, and the Congressional hearings being televised about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The roundtable also discussed the hiring of Dr. Santa Ono as new President of the University of Michigan, and upbeat news that Detroit, Mackinac Island Detroit’s Riverfront have been recognized nationally in recent days.

