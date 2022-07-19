(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 16,445 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 149 deaths this week.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,652,659 and 37,291 deaths as of July 19.
Starting the week of June 19, the weekly Michigan COVID-19 dashboard update will move from Wednesdays to Tuesdays to accommodate an anticipated change in CDC data cadence.
Due to the change in weekly reporting from Wednesdays to Tuesdays, today’s weekly data is representative of 6 days (Thursday-Tuesday).
Here is how data is being updated:
- Case and death data will be updated once per week on Tuesdays.
- Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
- The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.
