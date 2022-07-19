(CNN/CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Andy Levin were among 17 Democratic members of Congress arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon as part of an abortion rights protest in front of the Supreme Court.

Wearing specially-made green bandanas with “Won’t Back Down,” they marched from the Capitol to the Court, which has been fenced off for weeks, since shortly after the leak of the draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Within two minutes of their arrival, police began ordering them to “cease and desist.” Instead, they sat on the street, and were one by one led off by officers as they chanted, “The people, united, will never be divided.”

The U.S. Capitol Police tweeted: “Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests.”

Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests. pic.twitter.com/GBaz4wk8Lx — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

Capitol Police initially said 34 people, including the 16 members of Congress, were arrested. However, it was corrected to 35 people total, with 17 being legislators. They said those arrests were for crowding, obstructing or incommoding of the District of Columbia code.

Among those arrested:

Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

Barbara Lee of California

Jackie Speier of California

Sara Jacobs of California

Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey

Andy Levin of Michigan

Rashida Tlaib of Michigan

Jan Schakowsky of Illinois

Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania

Cori Bush of Missouri

Carolyn Maloney of New York

Nydia Velazquez of New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Alma Adams of North Carolina

Both Tlaib and Levin’s offices have not yet responded to CBS Detroit’s request for comment.

