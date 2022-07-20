(CBS DETROIT) – A 12-year-old boy has been shot and killed by a 13-year-old boy in a home on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 11300 block of Bramell St. at about 9 p.m. on July 19.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located four juveniles, who were in the basement of the home, and an adult, who was upstairs at the time of the incident.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot and they have a 13-year-old boy in custody.

Detroit Police Chief James White says they believe the adult is the father of the victim, and they are interviewing him and the other individuals who were at the home.

In addition to this, White says they recovered two guns from the home, one that was used in the fatal shooting, and another one that the teenagers had.

“We know that once again we have a child shot. This one is fatally wounded, playing with guns, and it’s just troubling and frustrating and if you’re going to have a gun in your home you have to do so responsibly. Once you have a gun in a home everything changes, you can’t have guns around kids and be upstairs sleeping,” said White.

This information is part of a preliminary investigation and is subject to change as more details are revealed.

No other information has been released at this time.

