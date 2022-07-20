(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Karmen Marie Hogan.
Hogan, 36, was murdered at about 12:30 p.m. on June 30 in Detroit.
The incident happened near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger.
Police say Hogan died from gunshot wounds.
All tips will remain anonymous.
Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.
If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to submit a tip by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or on the website at http://www.1800speakup.org.
