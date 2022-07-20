(CBS DETROIT) — Detroiters living near the construction site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge now have new windows, HVAC and insulation in their homes.
The city announced Wednesday it completed the remaining 174 retrofits of homes in Southwest Detroit to protect homeowners from the environmental impacts of increased truck traffic on Interstate 75 leading to the new bridge.
The $6.5 million Bridging Neighborhoods program was funded by a $45 million community benefits agreement between the city, the state of Michigan, Canada and residents in the Delray neighborhood.
City officials say upgrades include:
- 3,889 new double pane windows, with a minimum STC rating of 27, were installed for improved noise reduction.
- 243 HVAC systems were installed in eligible homes to assist with air purification and mitigate against increased air pollutants.
- HVAC systems will use MERV 13 air filters, which according to the EPA is a filter just one step below filters used in surgical operating rooms.
"Not everyone living near the bridge was lucky enough to be offered a buyout by the state to relocate, so our focus has been on making sure the residents still living near the new bridge are taken care of," said Mayor Mike Duggan in a press release. "This is their home, and the city was determined to make sure they received some of the benefit of the new bridge, and not just the downsides."
