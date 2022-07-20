(CBS DETROIT) — A former Highland Park police detective is sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 47-year-old Tiffany Lipkovitch, of Grosse Pointe, met with a confidential source about a drug transaction. Federal officials say recordings of numerous calls and meetings revealed that Lipkovitch gave the source samples of the drugs from her associate and the price.
She also explained the associate was getting “a package of fentanyl from overseas” to mix the drugs.
"Lipkovitch's associate later sold the confidential source 45 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mixture. Afterwards, the confidential source met with Lipkovitch—who was on duty and in her police uniform— and gave her $300 for facilitating the drug deal," read a press release.
Lipkovitch has been working with the Highland Park Police Department since 2011.
"This officer broke the law she swore to enforce by putting dangerous drugs like heroin and fentanyl on the streets of our community," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "This sentence should send a clear message to any officer who crosses the line and betrays his or her oath of office. If an officer engages in criminal conduct, our office will respond accordingly."
