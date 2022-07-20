(CBS DETROIT) — General Motors is recognizing local nonprofits that received a community impact grant this year,
The program focuses on STEM education, climate equity, community development and vehicle and road safety.
It was launched in 2010 to help address local issues in communities by providing philanthropic grants to nonprofit organizations.
In 2021, the automaker provided $86.7 million to nonprofits working to help create solutions to social issues — including 95,000 employee volunteer hours and $46 million in grantmaking to support more than 360 U.S.-based nonprofit projects.
