(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a new website to help keep Michiganders up-to-date on monkeypox as cases continue to rise throughout the state and the country.
The website provides residents with information about the signs and symptoms of monkeypox.READ MORE: Lincoln Park Man Charged In Detroit Fatal Shooting On Norman Street
In addition to this, the website will include:
- number of cases in the state by county
- information for health care providers about testing and coordinating with local health departments’ treatment
- additional resources for the public
MDHHS officials say the monkeypox counts in the state will be updated daily.
“MDHHS is working closely with our federal partners, local health departments, and health care providers across the state in response to this outbreak,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “MPV is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about MPV should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”READ MORE: Whitmer Signs $76B Michigan Budget, Rejects Anti-Abortion Items
MPV is caused by the monkeypox virus. Even though the symptoms.
MDHHS officials say, “MPV belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine) and cowpox virus. While both diseases may have similar presentation, MPV is not related to chickenpox.”
MORE NEWS: Oakland County To Test Equipment Ahead Of Aug. 2 Primary Election
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.