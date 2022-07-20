OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland County Clerk and Elections Division is planning to conduct a Public Accuracy Test next week, ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election.
The test will be 9 a.m. on Monday, July 24 at the Oakland County Board of Canvassers Training Room (Oakland County Courthouse, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Pontiac).
"The Public Accuracy Test is one of the many ways the security, accuracy, and transparency of our electoral process is ensured," Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown said in a statement.
"The equipment being tested will be used on Election Day to count the absentee ballots cast in nineteen Oakland County communities. The testing is also a great opportunity for members of the public to learn and observe the process."
