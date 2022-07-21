Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary nearing the finish line, it was all hands on deck as David Dulio, of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement, consultant Susy Avery, and Ed Sarpolus, pollster at Target Insyght, appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to offer insights on this Sunday’s show.

The roundtable appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, as they talked about various contests across the region including the heated Republican primary which has five candidates on the ballot: Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelly, Ralph Rebrant, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano.

The winner will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is uncontested in the Democratic primary, in November.

Oakland University played host to the latest debate between the five GOP candidates on Wednesday. Dulio, Avery and Sarpolus offered insights into the contest, some of the bickering during the debate, and how the lead in polls has shifted among the five in recent weeks.

Another race commanding national attention is the Democratic slugfest between U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and U.S. Rep. Andy Levin in the 11th Congressional District. Tons of money has been spent on that race which Sarpolus mentioned.

On the other side of the state, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer is facing challenger John Gibbs, a former Trump appointee, in the GOP Republican Primary for the 3rd Congressional District. The three talked about it and impact of former president Donald Trump.

The Democratic primary in the 13th Congressional District in Southeast Michigan is crowded with nine well-known candidates on the ballot: John Conyers III, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Michael Griffie, Adam Hollier, Sharon McPhail, Sam Riddle, Portia Roberson, Lorrie Rutledge and Shri Thanedar.

Thanedar has outspent the rest of the field as the roundtable discussed it and the power of endorsements.

Amid that backdrop, the question is: will voters show up on Aug 2, and what will inspire them to vote for certain candidates?

Yep, the roundtable talked about it too.

