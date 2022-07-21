(CBS DETROIT) – FBI Detroit and the Ann Arbor Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor.
The incident happened on July 16 at the Chase Bank located on East Stadium Boulevard.
If you recognize the individual or his car, contact AAPD at 734-996-2199 or via email at tips@a2gov.org.
