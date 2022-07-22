(CBS DETROIT) — Two Detroit men are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman.
Billy Ray Cromer, 40, and Spencer Louis Cromer III, 18, are expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court. In addition to the murder charge, Spencer Cromer is also charged with felony firearm.
Detroit police were called to the 8830 block of Rosemont Avenue at about 11:07 p.m. on July 5. Investigators found the victim, identified as Tiffany Joseph, in the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors say on July 4, Billy Cromer allegedly solicited Spencer Cromer to kill Joseph.
Officials say further facts and evidence will be presented at the preliminary examination.
Police said on Oct. 21, 2020, Billy Cromer was charged with torturing and assaulting the victim.
