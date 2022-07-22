(CBS DETROIT) — Police are continuing their investigation into the death of former Detroit police officer Stephon Hodo, days after his body was found in a park.
Police confirmed that Hodo’s body was found in Stoepel Park. He was reported missing after police arrested a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting on June 30.READ MORE: Former Michigan UIA Claims Manager Sentenced In COVID-19 Fraud Scheme
Hodo’s vehicle and weapons were later recovered and were reportedly stolen and used by the suspect in the shooting.
Police said Hodo and the suspect were neighbors.READ MORE: I-94 In Detroit Closed For 7 Days To Move Second Avenue Bridge
The former police officer worked with the department from 2005 until 2013.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: No Sign Of Jimmy Hoffa Under New Jersey Bridge, FBI Says