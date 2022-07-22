  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body Found, detroit, Detroit Police Department, Stephon Hodo, Stoepel Park

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are continuing their investigation into the death of former Detroit police officer Stephon Hodo, days after his body was found in a park.

Police confirmed that Hodo’s body was found in Stoepel Park. He was reported missing after police arrested a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting on June 30.

READ MORE: Former Michigan UIA Claims Manager Sentenced In COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

Hodo’s vehicle and weapons were later recovered and were reportedly stolen and used by the suspect in the shooting.

Police said Hodo and the suspect were neighbors.

READ MORE: I-94 In Detroit Closed For 7 Days To Move Second Avenue Bridge

The former police officer worked with the department from 2005 until 2013.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: No Sign Of Jimmy Hoffa Under New Jersey Bridge, FBI Says

 