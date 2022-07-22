  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:9mm pistol, driving intoxicated, M-10, michigan state police, oakland county, Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle.

Loaded 9mm pistol found when troopers pulled over a man driving intoxicated on M-10 in Southfield. | Credit: Michigan State Police

Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding.

Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit.

In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol.

MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.