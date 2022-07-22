(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle.
Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding.
Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit.
In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol.
MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review.
