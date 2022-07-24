  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carol Cain, Center for Civic Engagement, David Dulio, debate, democratic primary, Ed Sarpolus, election, Garrett Soldano, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Governor, Gubernatorial Primary, John Gibbs, Kevin Rinke, Michigan Matters, Oakland University, primary election, Ralph Rebrant, Rep. Andy Levin, Rep. Haley Stevens, Rep. Peter Meijer, Republican Primary, Ryan Kelly, Susy Avery, Target Insyght, tudor dixon

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary nearing the finish line, it was all hands on deck as David Dulio, of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement, consultant Susy Avery, and Ed Sarpolus, pollster at Target Insyght, appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to offer insights on this Sunday’s show.

David Dulio, Director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement; Political Consultant Susy Avery; and Target Insyght pollster Ed Sarpolus; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain

READ MORE: Minimum Age For Tobacco Sales Raised To 21 In Michigan

The roundtable appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, as they talked about various contests across the region including the heated Republican primary which has five candidates on the ballot: Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelly, Ralph Rebrant, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano.

Michigan GOP Gubernatorial Candidates at Oakland University Primary Debate

The winner will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is uncontested in the Democratic primary, in November.

Oakland University played host to the latest debate between the five GOP candidates on Wednesday. Dulio, Avery and Sarpolus offered insights into the contest, some of the bickering during the debate, and how the lead in polls has shifted among the five in recent weeks.

U.S. Representative Haley Stevens, Michigan 11th Congressional District

U.S. Representative Andy Levin, Michigan 9th Congressional District

Another race commanding national attention is the Democratic slugfest between U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and U.S. Rep. Andy Levin in the 11th Congressional District.  Tons of money has been spent on that race which Sarpolus mentioned.

READ MORE: Wayne County Hosting Expungement Fair On July 23

U.S. Representative Peter Meijer, Michigan 3rd Congressional District

John Gibbs, GOP Challenger, Michigan 3rd Congressional District

On the other side of the state, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer is facing challenger John Gibbs, a former Trump appointee, in the GOP Republican Primary for the 3rd Congressional District. The three talked about it and impact of former president Donald Trump.

The Democratic primary in the 13th Congressional District in Southeast Michigan is crowded with nine  well-known candidates on the ballot:  John Conyers III, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Michael Griffie, Adam Hollier, Sharon McPhail, Sam Riddle, Portia Roberson, Lorrie Rutledge and Shri Thanedar.

Thanedar has outspent the rest of the field  as the roundtable discussed it and the power of endorsements.

Amid that backdrop, the question is: will voters show up on Aug 2, and what will inspire them to vote for certain candidates?

David Dulio, Director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement; Political Consultant Susy Avery; and Target Insyght pollster Ed Sarpolus

Yep, the roundtable talked about it too.

MORE NEWS: Police: Inkster Man Shot, Killed At Southfield Apartment

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62