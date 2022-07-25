  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan.

The plane went down shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit.

It reached a height of about 75 feet (22 meters) before crashing, according to the Macomb County sheriff’s office.

The victims suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. A dog that was aboard the plane has not been found.

