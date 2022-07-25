MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 15-year-old boy has died after drowning Saturday at the KOA Campground in Monroe County.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called at about 5:23 p.m. on July 23 after the teen had been missing for about 20 minutes, according to a press release. He was last seen in the swimming pond.
Deputies at the Summerfield Township Fire Department arrived at the campground and searched the swimming pond. The sheriff’s office Dive Team was called to assist with the search. Within minutes, deputies found the teen, identified as 15-year-old Jaylen Hill, of Detroit.
The teen was taken to the Toledo Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
The incident is under investigation.
The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Yuchuck of the Uniformed Services Division at 734-240-7534.
