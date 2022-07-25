(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say a trooper revived an 18-month-old girl after she ingested heroin from her mother’s vehicle.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 23 at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Little Mack and Masonic in Roseville.

Police say a trooper was flagged down by a frantic driver who told them her baby wasn’t breathing.

As the trooper approached her vehicle, she handed him her daughter and he immediately called for EMS and backup.

In addition to this, he did a sternum rub and the baby slowly began breathing, and then EMS arrived at the scene.

According to police, a quick investigation revealed the child ingested some heroin and was administered Narcan.

The baby then began breathing better and was transported to a local hospital. She is listed in critical status.

Police say further investigation revealed the 31-year-old mother was in possession of 15 doses of powder heroin inside red and black capsules. They say the mother was trying to hide the capsules from them during the investigation.

The mother, the 18-month-old child, and a 3-year-old child, who was also in the vehicle, were taken to a local hospital. The mother is awaiting clearance to Macomb County Jail and the children are awaiting placement by CPS.

On Monday, July 25, MSP gave an update on the incident and said that on Sunday, July 25, the mother was transported from the county jail to the hospital, and as of Monday, the child is in stable condition.

