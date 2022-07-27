Menu
Science of Weather: Golf ball in flight
Learn how the atmosphere affects a golf ball in its flight toward the pin.
58 minutes ago
Science of Weather: Sea Life Michigan, Temperature and Light Cycles
In this Science of Weather segment, Meteorologist Kylee Miller went to Sea Life Michigan and talked with experts about the importance about different light and temperature cycles of the freshwater and ocean tank exhibits.
Metro Detroit Organization Collects Toys For Patients At Children's Hospital Of Michigan
It’s Christmas in July at Children’s Hospital of Michigan. The local organization, Sophia’s Rainbow, spent the last year collecting toys for patients at the hospital.
Michigan Reports 19,653 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 Deaths Over The Last Week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
Mayor Duggan Pushes For 2020 Census Appeal
Duggan says there are at least 50,000 people missing from the 2020 Census and that means big dollars lost for the city.
Michigan Launches New Website To Track Monkeypox Cases
The site shows the latest numbers, signs and symptoms, plus ways to keep your family safe.
Michigan Matters: Roundtable Sizes Up The August 2nd Primary
With Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary nearing the finish line, it was all hands on deck as David Dulio, of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement, consultant Susy Avery, and Ed Sarpolus, pollster at Target Insyght, appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to offer insights on this Sunday’s show.
First Forecast Weather July 27, 2022 (Today)
Scattered showers and storms today. Meteorologist Karen Carter pinpoints what to expect over the next 24-hours. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
11 hours ago
First Forecast July 18, 2022_Today
Morning rain showers, with afternoon sunshine. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your 7-Day outlook. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
9 days ago
Science of Weather: Golf ball in flight
Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey takes a swing at the science behind a golf ball in flight. Learn how the air moving around the ball, and those all important dimples, help a golf ball fly farther down the fairway.
Science of Weather: Harmful Algal Blooms
Science of Weather: Harmful Algal Blooms
Latest Sports
Detroit Pistons Unveil Return Of Classic Teal Jerseys For 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Pistons announced Monday that the "Classic Edition" uniforms will be back for the 2022-23 season. Officials say the jerseys are expected to make an appearance in about 10 games during the season as part of the rotation.
Michigan State, Gonzaga To Play Basketball Game On Aircraft Carrier
The Gonzaga and Michigan State men's basketball teams are set to face off on top of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, on Veterans Day.
Former Michigan And Lions Coach Gary Moeller Dies At 81
Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan's coach and later led the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Added To MLB All-Star Rosters By Manfred
Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were added to All-Star Game rosters on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred under a provision in the sport's new labor agreement.
Viking Octantis Cruise Ship Kicks Off Great Lakes Expedition, Makes Stop In Detroit
Viking's new cruise ship made a stop in Detroit on Tuesday, kicking off its expedition in the Great Lakes.
Passport Applications With 'X' Gender Marker Option To Be Available Starting April 11
U.S. citizens will have the option to select "X" when identifying their gender on U.S. passport applications starting in April and on other documents, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.
Autos
Ford To Cut 8,000 Jobs To Fund Its EV Efforts, Report Says
Ford Motor Company is planning to cut thousands of jobs, a news report says.
Ford Reveals New 2023 F-150 Raptor R
The truck, which is starting at $109,000, has a 5.2-liter V-8 engine that produces 700 horsepower.
Metro Detroit Organization Collects Toys For Patients At Children's Hospital Of Michigan
July 27, 2022 at 12:06 pm
