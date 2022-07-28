  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auto, auto industry, EV Live, General Motors, GM

(CBS DETROIT) — General Motors is launching a new tool called “EV Live.”

The free online platform connects users to an expert who can answer questions about electric vehicles.

READ MORE: Convenience Store Woes, Inflation Hitting Every Industry

GM officials say the tool will be a key factor in helping consumers feel more comfortable switching to an electric vehicle.

READ MORE: Michigan Supreme Court Bars Automatic Life Sentences For 18-Year-Olds

Anyone can schedule a free, live tour at evlive.gm.com.

MORE NEWS: MSP Conducting Speed Enforcement On Southfield Freeway

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.