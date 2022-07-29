(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey updated the city today on her office’s plans to create a fair and secure election.
Winfrey says recent redistricting affected every voter in the city and she wants residents to check their mail. New voter ID cards and election connection newsletters should be in your mailbox if you haven't gotten them already.
Security will be beefed up at the central counting boards this election.
The statewide primary is on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug 2, and an absentee ballot can be returned in person at their clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Aug 1.
For more information on the primary election, visit here.
