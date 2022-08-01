(CBS Detroit) – “There are several secure layers in place to ensure that every valid vote is counted and that the results of the election are an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson during a press conference Monday.

Benson says voter intimidation and bad actors looking to disrupt the electoral process will not be tolerated.

The state’s chief election officer says violators will be removed from the polls or arrested.

“If at any point there’s an interference or disruption in the process from anyone, we will be there along with the state attorney general and law enforcement to ensure that the law is followed and that voters are protected,” Benson said.

Michigan’s 2020 General election certification was stalled in Wayne County and Detroit when votes were challenged.

Benson says her office is prepared this election season for post-election disputes.

“Any effort to disrupt the canvassing process will ultimately be futile,” Benson said.

“The law is clear. County and the State Board of Canvassers have a legal responsibility to certify the elections.”

Benson also worries about misinformation.

“That is a threat to election security and it’s a threat that we take very seriously and why we’re continuing to expand our resources to counter misinformation and to build partnerships with other messengers in the community,” Benson said.

Polls open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Same day registration and absentee ballots can be submitted at your local clerk’s office.

