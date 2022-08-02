(CBS DETROIT) — On Tuesday, a constant stream of drivers pulled up to drop off ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections.

Absentee voting is a new and convenient option, making way for lighter lines at the polls.

“That method of voting (has) seems very popular and I think had also contributed to an increase in voter engagement and participation,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The state’s chief election officer is forecasting one-third of voters to show up in person.

“We can expect another half a million or so to vote in-person today, but we’re going to keep an eye on the numbers,” Benson said.

So far, 1.3 million voted absentee for the 2022 Primary.

“Over a million of those ballots have already been returned and we expect a vast majority of the remaining ballots will be returned today,” Benson said.

The 2020 Primary saw more than 1.6 million absentee ballots, a historical record from 300,000 in 2016.

“We broke records in the August Primary in 2020, where over 2.5 million citizens voted, which was the largest turnout ever for a state primary,” Benson explained.

The 2020 General Election marked the first time voters were able to cast a “no-reason” absentee.

Benson says the numbers show it’s the preferred way to vote.

“They can vote from home, they can return their ballots on their own time,” Benson said.

“That’s why we’re seeing the majority of voters choosing to do that.”

Benson expects for final numbers to come in 24 hours after polls close.

