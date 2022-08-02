(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department announced that they are fearful that human remains found are those of a Detroit barber who has been missing for over a week.
David Woodger, 46, was last seen leaving his barbershop "D. Woods" which is located on Seven Mile Road near Conley on July 20, according to his brother Winfred Woodger.
Police say they received an anonymous tip about human remains found in a burned-out home on Goddard Street.
They believe it could be Woodger, but they are working to confirm the identity.
According to police, at least one person has been arrested in connection with his disappearance.
