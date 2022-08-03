Watch the press conference live here.
(CBS DETROIT) -Ven Johnson Law announced it wants to add the name of a new defendant to the state lawsuit in the Oxford High School shooting after reviewing video footage from the time of the shooting.
During the press conference, Johnson announced they filed a motion to add Kimberly Potts, a security guard at the high school, as a new defendant in the lawsuit.
Officials say Potts said she thought the school was conducting an ALICE drill, an acronym that stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate, and she walked past Tate Myre’s body after he had been shot, noting that “the drill makeup looked real.”
After that Johnson says the video shows Potts, with her gun out, opening the door to the bathroom where Ethan Crumbley, Justin Shilling, and Keegan Gregory were, and then walking away.
Soon after that Crumbley fatally shot Shilling.
Johnson claims that video evidence shows that had Potts looked through the entire bathroom, and “cleared the room” she would’ve come across Crumbley with his gun and could have prevented the death of Justin Shilling.
In addition to this, Johnson says Potts did not have her body cam on during these events, but turned it on after the events of the shooting occurred.
