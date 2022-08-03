Watch the press conference live here.
(CBS DETROIT) – Ven Johnson Law is holding a press conference today to announce the addition of a defendant to the state lawsuit in the Oxford High School shooting.
Attorney Ven Johnson will name the new defendant and explain why they are being added to the lawsuit.
According to a press release, Ven Johnson Law has evidence that shows the new defendant being named failed to protect the student at Oxford High School during the shooting.
