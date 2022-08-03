Watch Live at 11:00 Attorney Ven Johnson To Add New Defendant To State Lawsuit For Oxford High School Shooting
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:lawsuit, Oxford High School, oxford school shooting, Ven Johnson

Watch the press conference live here.

(CBS DETROIT) – Ven Johnson Law is holding a press conference today to announce the addition of a defendant to the state lawsuit in the Oxford High School shooting.

READ MORE: Man Charged In Detroit Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 6

Attorney Ven Johnson will name the new defendant and explain why they are being added to the lawsuit.

READ MORE: Michigan GOP Canceled Election Watch Party In Lansing Due To Threat

According to a press release, Ven Johnson Law has evidence that shows the new defendant being named failed to protect the student at Oxford High School during the shooting.

MORE NEWS: Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, Who Voted To Impeach Trump, Loses Primary

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.