TRENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The sound of smooth jazz is making a comeback for the 25th annual Jazz on the River event this weekend.
The free event will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7 at Elizabeth Park (4461 Elizabeth Drive in Trenton).
It will feature singer-songwriter Stephanie Mills and singer-guitarist George Benson, who will close out the shows on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Here is a full breakdown of the music line-up:
Saturday, Aug. 6
- 1:30 p.m.: Daryl Beebe
- 2:45 p.m.: Kym Brady “The Urban Violinist”
- 3:15 p.m.: Dee Brown
- 4:45 p.m.: Randy Scott
- 6:30 p.m.: Stephanie Mills
Sunday, Aug. 7
- 1:30 p.m.: Audrey Northington “Scat Diva” with Ralphe Armstrong
- 3:00 p.m.: Justin “Lee” Schultz
- 4:45 p.m.: Alexander Zonjic & Friends with James Lloyd
- 6:30 p.m.: George Benson
Gates open at 10 a.m., and parking is available at the park for $5 cash per vehicle.
SMART will provide free shuttle rides from the alternate parking sites at the Trenton Ice Area, Trenton City Hall and the corner of Jefferson and Elm streets in downtown Trenton.
