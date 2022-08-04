  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:belleville, i-94, mdot, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the rest area on I-94 in Belleville will be closed Aug. 4 -5.

The rest area is located on I-94, west of I-275.

READ MORE: Takata Air Bag Claims Another Driver's Life, 19th US Death

It will be closed so crews can make necessary building and parking lot repairs.

READ MORE: Biden Administration Declares Monkeypox Outbreak A Public Health Emergency

The closure will take place from 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

 

MORE NEWS: A 'Daunting' Job: Detroit Police Comb Landfill For Zion Foster's Body

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.