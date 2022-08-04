  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Downing Street, fatal incident, Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Macomb County home.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Downing Street in Macomb for a welfare check on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

When deputies entered the home, they found a woman and a female juvenile deceased.

Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

In addition to this, police are waiting on the medical examiner’s findings.

No other information has been given at this time.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.