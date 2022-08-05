  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:detroit, Detroit Police Department, vehicle auction

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9.

The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street.

READ MORE: Michigan Matters: The Political Road Ahead

A bidder must have a valid driver’s license.

Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted.

Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees.

READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend

The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid.

Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase.

Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx

MORE NEWS: Republicans Pick Milwaukee To Host 2024 National Convention

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.