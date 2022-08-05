(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9.
The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street.READ MORE: Michigan Matters: The Political Road Ahead
A bidder must have a valid driver’s license.
Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted.
Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees.READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend
The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid.
Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase.
Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsxMORE NEWS: Republicans Pick Milwaukee To Host 2024 National Convention
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.