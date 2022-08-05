Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Fresh from Tuesday’s primary where the stage for November’s election is now set, top leaders of the state’s Democratic and Republican Parties appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about the road ahead and some heated races coming up in November.

Paul Cordes, Chief of Staff for the Michigan Republican Party, talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain, about the governor’s contest this fall after GOP candidate Tudor Dixon emerged victorious on Tuesday. She will not face incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who ran uncontested in the primary.

Cordes discussed the impact of Donald Trump’s endorsement of Dixon as well as John Gibbs, the GOP candidate in the 3rd Congressional District who defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer. Gibbs had the former President’s blessing in that race.

Cordes, who is in Chicago for Republican National Committee meetings, shared thoughts about Michigan and what issues will matter during the fall campaign.

Lavora Barnes, Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, also appeared with Cain to discuss Tuesday’s primary and how things look in the state for Democrats.

Barnes talked about the heated battle in the 11th Congressional District between Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens and Rep. Andy Levin, which Stevens won by a large margin.

Barnes also discussed the crowded 13th Congressional District race, which Shri Thanedar won.

She lamented the fact there will not be an African American congress person from Detroit for the first time in over 50 years when the new term begins in January.

Barnes and Cordes both talked about fallout of the overturning of Roe V. Wade and how it could energize voters in Michigan with a ballot issue before them.

Then Jeff Donofrio, President & CEO of Business Leaders For Michigan, talked about the state of Michigan as it continues to improve its standing against other states in economic development and education.

Donofrio discussed the importance of talent and investing in education – from K-12 and higher education.

