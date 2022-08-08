DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Separate shootings over the weekend in Detroit left three people dead and several others wounded.

The first shooting happened at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Saratoga and Gratiot avenues. Detroit police say officers arrived and found five people who had been shot.

Police say one man died at the scene and another victim died from their injuries. The identities of the victims haven’t been released.

Officials say a man from Macomb County is now in custody for this shooting. Police are working on learning what led up to the shooting and haven’t determined a motive for the shooting yet.



The second shooting happened 12 hours later in the 19000 block of Andover Street. Detroit Police say one man, 35, died and five others were injured. A seventh victim was brought to the hospital.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and are still searching for the shooter.

“It is sad to say, but Detroit is not immune to mass shootings,” Police Chief James White said in a statement. “We understand these numbers help make national media headlines, but to us, each one represents a person who is someone’s mother or father, a son or daughter, a loved one, or a friend. The two mass shootings were isolated and not random. I have full confidence in the men and women of the Detroit Police Department and their ability to get these violent offenders off our streets. Our thoughts and prayers are with the surviving victims and their families.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.